Father-to-be Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America, talks about ‘dad fear’, ‘RRR’ success

ANI

Washington, February 23

Team ‘RRR’ has been making all of us proud ever since the period drama hit the theatres in March 2022.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Later, the film's track ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes earlier this year.

The film also picked up the Critics’ choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. And now it is nominated for best original song at the 2023 Academy Awards.

A few weeks before attending the 95th Academy Awards in March, Ram Charan appeared on daytime talk show Good Morning America, where he talked about RRR's mega success. He also opened up about becoming a father.

When one of the show hosts, medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, asked Ram Charan, “How much new-dad fear you have?”, the star replied, “All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking." Later on, he had a funny banter with Jennifer who happened to be a gynaecologist as well.

"I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while," Ram Charan quipped.

To this, Jennifer said, "It would be an honour to deliver your baby." Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Apart from embracing parenthood, Ram Charan also talked about RRR and director Rajamouli on the show.

"It (RRR) is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India." On the show, Ram Charan also hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project. He said, "Everybody calls him that, and I hope he's going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film."

#United States of America USA