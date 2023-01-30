Fatima Sana Shaikh gives a glimpse of Anurag Basu's Saraswati pooja celebration

Mumbai, January 30
Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for films such as 'Dangal' and 'Ludo', recently attended the Saraswati pooja held at director Anurag Basu's house along with the team of 'Metro...In Dino'.
Taking to social media, she shared the picture of herself along with Anurag Basu, music director Pritam, who has been a constant in Anurag Basu's films, and other members of the film's team. The actress wrote in the caption: "The metro 2 team. @alifazal9 you were missed dost." In the pictures, one can see the actress wearing a white saree, donning a very unconventional look with red lipstick. She rounded up her look with hair tied in a loose bun with open curls.
Here are the pics:
View this post on Instagram
The release date of 'Metro In Dino' was announced on Monday. The film will be released on December 8, 2023. This will be Fatima's second film with Anurag Basu, their first collaboration was in the form of the 2020 Diwali release 'Ludo' which was released directly on Netflix.
Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Metro... In Dino', the actress will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur' along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. She will also be seen in 'Dhak Dhak'.
IANS
