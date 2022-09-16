Fatima Sana Shaikh jets off for the next schedule of her upcoming Sam Bahadur

Fatima Sana Shaikh left everyone impressed with her amazing performance as Lali in Modern Love Mumbai. She is now gearing up for playing a real-life character in her upcoming Sam Bahadur. The actress recently posted a picture with her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub from a flight calling them Ache Bache. Fatima is playing the character of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Besides Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh has an interesting line-up and she will also be seen in Dhak Dhak directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja.