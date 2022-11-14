Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her struggle with epilepsy on social media

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be soon seen as Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur, recently took to her social media handle to raise awareness about epilepsy which she has also been suffering from.
November is known as the Epilepsy Awareness Month. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making a constant effort to address this among the people and raise awareness about the same. The actress addressed the cause while she opened up a conversation on her social media for people to share their stories, struggles, and challenges about the same.
Taking to the story section of her Instagram account, she dropped a question writing: “It’s epilepsy month. Share your story, struggle, challenges. Or just ask.”
She also opened up about when she learnt about her health condition, stating that it was during the time of Dangal preparations she got to know about the disorder.
On being asked by one of her followers about when she found out about it, the actress wrote: “(I) was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital... (I) was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it.”
On how she has been working with this condition, Fatima wrote that she informs all her directors that she has epilepsy.
“They have always been very supportive and understanding. They know of the challenges they might face on the days I get an episode.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309