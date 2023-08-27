Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sunday is about 'milk and cookies'

New Delhi, August 27
An ardent social media user, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has won hearts of the audience with her portrayal of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the sports film ‘Dangal', gave a glimpse of her Sunday treat to the fans.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Fatima shared a glimpse of how her Sunday morning looks like. She dropped a photo wherein we can see a glass of milk with a half-eaten chocolate chip cookie.
We also see a Kindle in the image, which shows Fatima is reading something. She captioned the post: “Milk and cookies”.
Fatima began her career as a child artiste in ‘Chachi 420' and ‘One 2 Ka 4'. In 2016 biographical sports drama ‘Dangal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Fatima played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat.
The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Indian wrestler Babita Kumari. Aamir Khan played the lead character of their father Mahavir Singh Phogat.
She has also starred in the streaming anthology projects ‘Ludo', ‘Ajeeb Daastaans' and ‘Modern Love Mumbai'.
Fatima will be next seen as Indira Gandhi in ‘Sam Bahadur'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biopic based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw. It is slated to release on December 1.
The 31-year-old actress also has ‘Dhak Dhak' in the pipeline.
