'Fauda' actor Lior Raz shares video of Hamas rockets flying over his head

Israeli actor-screenwriter Lior Raz, who is known for his work in the hit series Fauda, took to X (formerly Twitter), to share a chilling footage showing him at Sderot town while it is bombarded by Hamas. The actor shared a video from Sderot, a town in Israel, as he witnessed rocket attacks amid the ongoing war.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict
Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...