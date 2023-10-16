 Fauda' actor Rona-Lee Shimon ready to join fight against Hamas : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Fauda' actor Rona-Lee Shimon ready to join fight against Hamas

Fauda' actor Rona-Lee Shimon ready to join fight against Hamas

'I will do everything in my power to have Israel win,' she says

Fauda' actor Rona-Lee Shimon ready to join fight against Hamas

Israeli actor Rona-Lee Shimon. ANI



ANI

Tel Aviv, October 16

Israeli actor Rona-Lee Shimon, celebrated for her leading role in the popular web series 'Fauda,' has pledged her commitment to opposing Hamas in light of the terrorist group's attack on her country.

Deeply moved by the loss of innocent lives in attacks by Hamas, the actress is determined to take action.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shimon candidly discussed the Hamas brutality. When asked if she's ready to fight against Hamas, Shimon responded, "I will do everything in my power to have Israel win."

The actor has appreciated India's solidarity with Israel and its condemnation of the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists from the blockaded Gaza Strip into Israeli towns resulting in the loss of hundreds of Israeli civilian lives and the capture of more than 100 hostages. Israel swiftly retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds of Palestinians.

She also shared this video on Instagram:

"Honestly. I feel grateful to have an ally, a beautiful ally like India. India is one of my favourite places on Earth. I love its people. I can really understand why the first thing that you guys did was to condemn the horrible action of October 7th in Israel. I would expect nothing less, but I want to say with utmost gratefulness in my heart. I think it's the best thing that you guys can do for us is condemn this horrible terror and stand by your side."

Shimon struggled to control her emotions recalling the brutal events on October 7 perpetrated by Hamas. "We're in the midst of a war. It's going to result in more suffering for many lives, but we will prevail. We are preparing, and our first priority is to bring our hostages home," she said.

On Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed that 126 people are being held as hostages by Hamas. According to media reports the Palestinian terror group has warned that it will kill hostages in response to unannounced Israeli strikes on civilian targets.

Numerous reports have indicated that after the October 7 attack, Hamas gunmen took children, women and individuals from various nationalities possibly taken from their homes and from a wooded area near the Israeli border where they participated in a music festival.

Actor Shimon who in 'Fauda' essayed the character of Nurit a member of Israel's counter-terrorism unit in the interview with ANI said that her country is doing everything to bring the hostages back.

She called Hamas's attack one of the most horrific atrocities ever made in the history of Israel.

"I think first of all me and everyone I know in Israel, every civilian, every citizen of Israel is now supporting the cause of first of all, bringing the hostages back. We are doing everything in our power to bring them back. What happened eight days ago is one of the most horrific atrocities ever in the history of my people," the 40-year-old actor said.

"This is worrisome on so many levels, but what we're doing right now is what is the most important thing that you can do and what we must do right now is bring the hostages back," Shimon said.

"We are supporting the army. We're taking care of our army. We are in the middle of war. It's going to be even worse for a lot, a lot of human lives, but we are going to prevail. We are getting ready and first thing that we're doing is bringing our hostages back," she added.

The actor also called on the international community to intervene to help bring back civilians held hostage by Hamas.

Asked whether she believes that Hamas will release the hostages, Shimon said, "I don't. I really hope so. So, I think that this is what every nation on planet Earth should intervene and do everything in their power to bring our people back." The actor pointed out that citizens of 36 countries are among the hostages.

"They have people, not just Israelis, not just Jewish people. They're holding people from 36 countries from around the world. The global community must unite to bring these hostages home," Shimon said.

The demand for their release reverberates in Israel and around the world. Shimon has urged world leaders to come forward and help in the release of these hostages.

She said that India and Israel share good relations and recalled her visits to India. Shimone said that she feels "grateful" to have an ally like India. She called Hamas ISIS and added that "they will not stop." 

Asked about religious extremism the actor said, "I think if you look at religion. Religion is a beautiful thing if you make it beautiful, it is a human choice to use religion for the best way. Whoever has lost the spark inside of them can use religion in a very very bad way. What was shown to us on October 7 is that Hamas is ISIS and they will not stop."

Meanwhile, another 'Fauda' actor Lior Raz inspired by the experiences of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has joined 'Brothers in Arms,' a volunteer group combating Hamas.

From the southern Israeli city of Sderot, the actor shared a video on social media, accompanied by Israel Democracy Institute President Yohanan Plesner and journalist Avi Yischarov.

Theatres in Israel have gone dark and the country's film and TV industry have shut operations reported Variety which said that those active in media and entertainment are impacted by the tragedy and are volunteering in extensive ways.

#Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

3
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

4
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

5
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

6
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

7
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

8
Diaspora

42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

9
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

10
Punjab

Punjab: Ex-Congress leaders' 'ghar wapsi' may take some more time

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala