'Fauda' fame Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, says would be happy to get offer from Indian film industry

Chandigarh, May 6

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who gained popularity for his role in Fauda, sang a few lines from Hindi song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ on the occasion of the 74th Independence of his country. He thanked his Indian fans for warm hospitality. At the event organised by the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, Halevi also treated fans with a few lines from 'Tamally Ma'ak'. The event also commemorated 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

A video from the event has gone viral online, which shows Tsahi singing the hit Bollywood song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar’ from Amitabh Bachachan’s movie Yaarana. Sitting on a stage with a guitar in his hand, he sings a few lines and the crowd cheers him. He then asks the audience to join him. As the actor strums his guitar, they sing the chorus of the song.

On his first visit to India, he has been regularly interacting with mediapersons. In one such conversation, as reported by NDTV, Halevi said that he is involved in the first co-production between India and Israel. "I know India has a lot of creativity. It has a lot of experience," the actor said.

Speaking about Fauda, a Netflix series that depicts the two-sided story of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Tsahi noted that the show has had a successful run in India. "I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema."

The 47-year-old actor further said that he would be happy to get an offer from the Indian film industry, emphasising that art and cinema can ''act as a bridge'' between two nations.

Fauda is produced by Lior Raz. Avi Issacharoff with Trotem Shamir served as the director. Noah Stollman, Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman are the writers.

