Fawad Khan announces his film ‘Money Bank Guarantee-MBG’ with former cricketer Wasim Akram

ANI

Islamabad, September 6

Pakistan actor Fawad Khan is all set to share screen space with former cricketer Wasim Akram in a film titled 'Money Bank Guarantee-MBG’.

On Tuesday, Fawad took to Instagram and shared the film's poster.

"Unveiling the first look of our next movie 'Money Back Guarantee-MBG'," he captioned the post.

The film is helmed by Faisal Qureshi.

Fawad also revealed that an official teaser of 'MBG' will be out on September 9 at 10 am.

Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem are also a part of the film.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. More details regarding the plot are awaited.

Apart from 'MBG', Fawad is also coming up with 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' with Mahira Khan.

According to Variety, this Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’ stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as Mukkho and Maula Jatt, respectively.

