Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam's Instagram accounts blocked in India

Instagram accounts of Mawra Hocane of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' fame as well as veteran singer Abida Parveen also blocked in India
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:02 PM May 04, 2025 IST
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and actor Fawad Khan. PTI/File photos
Instagram accounts of more Pakistani stars, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Mawra Hocane of “Sanam Teri Kasam” fame as well as veteran singer Abida Parveen, have been blocked in India following the Pahalgam attack.

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content”: this message was displayed when users in India tried to access the pages of these artistes.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback after almost nine years with “Abir Gulaal”, the release of which is now limbo following the attack.

Instagram accounts of former Jal band member and “Mere Humsafar” actor Farhan Saeed, Ali Sethi of “Pasoori” fame, Saba Qamar (“Hindi Medium”), and Adnan Siddiqui (“Mom”) are also inaccessible in India.

Earlier this week, Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas, lqra Aziz, Ayeza Khan, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly were also blocked.

