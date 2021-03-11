Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan look intense in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' poster

ANI

Islamabad, August 11

The poster and the release date of the much-anticipated Pakistani masterpiece ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ directed by Bilal Lashari has been unveiled.

According to Variety, this Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’ stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as Mukkho and Maula Jatt, respectively.

Hamza Ali Abbasi plays Noori Natt in the movie, which has one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history. Humaima Malik plays Daro, Faris Shafi plays Mooda, and Gohar Rasheed plays Makha.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film "Waar" (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

The poster of 'The legend of Maula Jatt'

Lashari Films and Ammara Hikmat's Encyclopedia are the companies behind "The Legend of Maula Jatt." The film will be distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment.

In foreign markets, the movie is being distributed by Pranab Kapadia of Moviegoers Entertainment and will premiere on October 13, 2022.

Mandvivalla said, "It is our immense pleasure to become a part of the most ambitious project from Pakistan, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt,' an Encyclopedia and Lashari Films production. Releasing the spectacular 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is not only going to be challenging but is also perceived to create a milestone in the history of Pakistani cinema."

Actor Fawad Khan said, "It gives me immense pleasure and is an honour to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed it during the making."

Mahira Khan said, "No matter what project I promote I'm asked about 'The Legend of Maula Jatt.' This was a unique experience for me as an actor, learning to act in a language that I don't know specifically was a challenge that I enjoyed. I believe that great things happen when hard work and patience are combined", as reproted by Variety.

"A ten-year journey of creating an impossible film will conclude this October in a cinema near you", Lashari said. "I hope this film proves to be one of those history-defining moments for South Asian cinema that it deserves," Hikmat added.

#Fawad Khan #mahira khan #The Legend of Maula Jatt