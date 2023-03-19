 Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed treat fans with first poster of 'Barzakh', Mahira Khan reacts : The Tribune India

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed treat fans with first poster of 'Barzakh', Mahira Khan reacts

Fawad and Sanam Saeed, who earlier worked together in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', reunite after eight years

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed treat fans with first poster of 'Barzakh', Mahira Khan reacts

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. ANI



New Delhi, March 19

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan took to Instagram to post the first poster of his upcoming show 'Barzakh'.

Sharing the artistic poster of the show, Fawad wrote in the caption, "Barzakh welcomes you to the Land Of Nowhere - here love and life find a new meaning." Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

Fans are elated to have a first glimpse of the show. One wrote, "Big fan of you @fawadkhan81...waiting to see the series." Another one wrote, "Waitinggggg..." 

Fawad and Sanam Saeed, who earlier worked together in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', reunited for 'Barzakh' almost after eight years.

Sanam also shared the same poster with the same caption on her Insta feed. Reacting to that, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wrote, "Looksss" and added some fire emojis.

Here's the post:

The show will have its world premiere at the Series Mania Festival. Ahead of its debut screening, the makers of the show unveiled its first poster.

"Barzakh" (6 X 58') is helmed by director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi's first Pakistani original "Churails" and the feature film "Cake." It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

The series was shot on location in Karachi. It is a family drama centred around an elderly man's quest for love. It explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons. The narrative is framed within a fantastical world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events that reveal the chasms between life, death and rebirth.

Sharing more details about the show, Abbasi said, "What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to have a soul, and does it survive us? How does one find hope and joy in a perpetual state of limbo? These are the central concerns of 'Barzakh'." "In the aftermath of my father's passing, and witnessing my son grow into a young boy, I found myself consumed with nostalgia, and memories of times gone and loves lost. And I began to think about my fears - the end of consciousness, the end of imagination, the end of love. And from these fears, grew a story where love was indeed eternal. Where it survived us - making it the ultimate human legacy," Abbasi added.

#Fawad Khan #Sanam Saeed

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

4
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

5
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

6
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

7
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Chandigarh

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Jalandhar DIG says seven illegal weapons, two vehicles of ‘W...

HC notice to Punjab on haebus corpus petition seeking production of Amritpal Singh

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

Legal adviser of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief also seeks appointm...

Amritpal Singh's four aides taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying weapons prohibited

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying off weapons prohibited

It will be effective from zero hours on March 20 till midnig...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying weapons prohibited

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying off weapons prohibited

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep: Congress calls it worst case of political vendetta, harassment, intimidation

Uber cab featured in video showing a man assaulting a woman traced in Gurugram: Delhi Police

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI