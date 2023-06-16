Harrison Ford has showcased his fearless spirit once again in the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This time, the actor has taken on a stunt involving a fleet of rickshaws.
Directed by James Mangold, the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. One scene particularly stands out as Ford’s Indiana Jones races through the bustling streets, pursued by a relentless enemy. With Harrison Ford at the helm, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to release on June 29 in India, a day before its US release.
