Feel the beat with Shahat Gill’s pop single Hulaare

Gear up for a fresh up-tempo Punjabi track by the emerging pop icon Shahat Gill. She effortlessly blends assertive lyrics with irresistibly groovy beats, creating a sonic landscape that represents confidence and style. Her first release Pagal Ay ft. Panther, which was released in June 2023, has also garnered a lot of love.

Composers and lyricists Taranjeet Singh and Manpreet Singh aka Kaptaan, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to every note.

The dynamic track is accompanied by a visual treat, starring Shahat in the music video, capturing her confidence and allure in all its glory. Vibrant visuals and dynamic choreography come together to celebrate her magnetic presence, making it a treat for the eyes and ears alike. With its up-tempo rhythm and captivating melodies, this track is destined to become a staple in Punjabi pop music, solidifying Shahat Gill’s place as a rising star in the industry.

Shahat says, “Firstly, I would like to thank the audience for all the love and support for my debut Pagal Ay. Hulaare is a dynamic number that oozes confidence in every sense. The amount of conviction and swag that Punjabi music brings is unmatchable and with Hulaare, I want everyone to feel confident in their own skin.”