Feels like love

Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif come together for the first time for T-Series’ romantic single, Mohabbat
Long-time friends Amaal Mallik and Aamna Sharif will finally share screen space together for the very first time for T-Series’ romantic single, Mohabbat, releasing on June 16. While the two have been friends for over 12 years, this is the first time that they’ve been featured together in a music video.
