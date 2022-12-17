FIFA WC: Shah Rukh Khan's 'heart says Lionel Messi but Kylian Mbappe is treat to watch', will attend finals in Qatar

ANI

Mumbai, December 17

Shah Rukh Khan is not only a cricket enthusiast but also loves to watch football matches.

On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about whom he is supporting FIFA World Cup.

One of the users, wrote, "Who are you supporting in World Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK," to which 'Pathaan' actor replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

SRK is going to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup finals and promote his upcoming thriller drama 'Pathaan. He shared a promo on Instagram to share the news.

Notably, 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia will be taking on Morocco in a match to determine the team which finishes third in the competition. Morocco is the first team from Africa to have reached semifinals of a FIFA World Cup.

On Sunday, France will be defending their FIFA World Cup title against Argentina, who have not won the tournament since 1986. The final would be an exciting battle between Argentina legend Lionel Messi and star French striker Kylian Mbappe, who play together for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a French football club competing in Ligue 1, the top-tier football league in the country. Messi would be looking forward to ending his international career with a World Cup trophy in his arms, something which he has not won to date.

He will be looking forward to overcoming the heartbreak of 2014 finals where his side lost to Germany. On the other hand, Messi's clubmate Mbappe could very well put the legend's World Cup dreams under threat as he has been in stupendous form in this tournament. The 23-year-old would be aiming to win two back-to-back World Cups with France. Both players are also tied as the tournament's top goal-scorers. Both have scored five goals each in 2022 edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and south director Atlee's 'Jawan'. (ANI)

