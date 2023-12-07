'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor-starrer locks teaser date

ANI

Mumbai, December 7

After unveiling extremely intriguing looks, the makers of the aerial action thriller 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor have finally locked the date for the release of the eagerly awaited teaser of the film.

Director Siddharth Anand took to X and shared the exciting news with fans.

A Radiogram activity records the conversation between Squadron leaders Patty aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni aka Deepika Padukone, which carries a crucial message for the audience, the release date of the teaser, i.e, 8th December at 11 AM.

Sharing the radiogram message, Siddharth captioned the post, "Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow.#Fighter Forever."

Recently, makers unveiled first-look posters of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil and introduced them with their character names.

The poster features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform.

In the film, Anil will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.

Deepika's role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valor. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Minni's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter.

'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and, Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Mark January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, on your calendars for the flight of 'Fighter'.

