'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone are all set to rock with their party number 'Sher khul gaye'

ANI

Mumbai, December 14

The eagerly awaited aerial action thriller 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor is creating a lot of buzz. Building the anticipation of the fans even more, the makers are all set to unveil the first song of the film 'Sher Khul Gaye'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan treated fans to the teaser of the song and captioned it, "Let's get this party started! #SherKhulGaye SONG OUT TOMORROW."

Check out the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The party anthem will be out on December 15 (Friday).

'Sher Khul Gaye', the first song from Fighter, is touted to switch on the party mood with Hrithik and Deepika bringing some incredible dance moves.

Hrithik and Deepika are seen setting the dance floor on fire.

And teaser is indeed enough to raise our excitement to witness a perfect party dance number from 'Fighter'.

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Actor Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Super Looking forward..." One of the users wrote, "I'm feeling Bang Bang wibes." Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, next year.

#Anil Kapoor #Deepika Padukone #Hrithik Roshan #Mumbai