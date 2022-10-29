Fighter pushed for next year; announces new release date

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is set to go on the floors soon. This marks the actor’s second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after 2019’s blockbuster War. While Siddharth Anand is penning the script, he is joined by ex-Army officer Ramon Chibb for the task. The film was slated to release on September 30, 2023. But now, it has been postponed to 2024 Republic Day.

Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter.”

Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the movie, took to his Instagram Story to share the first look poster of Fighter. The poster features fighter jets flying at great speed. Sharing the poster, Anil Kapoor also revealed that the film will hit the big screens during the Republic Day 2024 weekend! ‘Fighter’ will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques.

#deepika padukone #hrithik roshan