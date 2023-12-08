‘Fighter' teaser assures another Bollywood blockbuster; Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer promises adrenaline rush

IANS

Mumbai, December 8

The teaser of Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film ‘Fighter' has been unveiled and it promises a solid aerial action film with thrilling dogfights, manoeuvres and low-altitude flying of fighter aircrafts.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry will also be visible in the movie.

The teaser begins with Hrithik's character of Shamsher Pathania as his silhouette is seen walking on the runway. The engines are charged and the propellers are boosted as the fighter aircrafts take off in a thrilling display of skill and manoeuvrability as the viewers are introduced to the characters of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor.

The teaser delivers a stupendous visual experience, immersing viewers into the world of 'Fighter'. It captivates and promises a portrayal of high-octane action, offering an adrenaline rush and igniting anticipation for the cinematic marvel to come.

The film has been helmed by superstar director Siddharth Anand, who is known for ‘Bang Bang!', ‘War' and ‘Pathaan'.

Talking about the film, Siddharth, director, and producer of the film, shared: “‘Fighter' has been a labour of love and dedication. The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates.”

He further mentioned: “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on 25 January, 2024.”

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline pumping action and fervent patriotism. This film is a celebration of the valour and courage epitomised by the Indian Air Force. The film will debut in theatres on January 25, 2024.

