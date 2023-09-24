Figuring it out

After the great success of Dream Girl 2 in which Anusha Mishra played Sakina, the talented actress is back with TVF’s new series called Builders.
Throwing more light on her role and experience, she says, “My major reason to take up this role was because it is a sitcom and it’s so unique. A gym comedy isn’t something I’ve seen at all. My character Vishakha is the voice of reason and kind of the only sane person among the others! For more details on whether Anusha and Vishakha are similar or not, I guess you’ll need to watch the show.” The show is about developing your physique so most of the time the cast and crew have spent the time in the gym as they have shot there. Anusha says, “Most of the series was shot in the gym, so the experience was very different.”
