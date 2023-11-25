Film festivals play significant role in enriching students of cinema, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

PTI

Panaji, November 25

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes film festivals play a significant role in enriching and helping students of cinema.

Siddiqui, the star of movies such as ‘Kahaani’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ series, and OTT show ‘Sacred Games’ is attending the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

“A festival like IFFI is very important for our country as it will help all the students of cinema and storytellers, who have interests in writing and directing. There are various masterclasses and sessions happening here. You see movies and now they are developing a great platform for short films. A lot of good initiatives and programs are being introduced,” the 49-year-old actor said.

During his student days, the actor said, there wasn’t much programming at film festivals but the scenario has changed immensely.

“Today, a lot of experts come to this festival and tell us about their crafts. And then, there are a lot of activities which will only enrich students and help them in pursuit,” he added.

At the NFDC Film Bazaar, organised at the sidelines of the IFFI, Siddiqui participated in a session titled ‘Books to Screen’.

The actor has a wishlist of books and literary works that he believes can be brought alive on the big screen.

“There are a lot of books that should be adapted, like the satire of Harishankar Parsai, and then there are authors like Munshi Premchand, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, even the thoughts of Kabir and plays and books of Mohan Rakesh, and there is even Rahi Masoom Raza,” Siddiqui said.

IFFI will conclude on November 28.