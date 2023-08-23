 Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon : The Tribune India

  Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi describe soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 a ‘proud moment’

Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

College students celebrate the success of ISROs Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon's surface, in Nagpur, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Mumbai, August 23

Cinema personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Sunny Deol, on Wednesday congratulated the country and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, launching the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

In his X post, Kumar said a billion hearts were saying thank you to ISRO.

"You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3," the "OMG 2" star wrote.

Harking back to the popular dialogue from his 2001 film "Gadar", actor-MP Deol said: "What a proud moment.  #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega."

Deol, who is enjoying the box office success of his latest release "Gadar 2", congratulated ISRO on the feat.

"A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!" he posted on X.

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to reach the milestone, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Chiranjeevi described the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 a "momentous achievement for India", quipping that a holiday on the Moon may not be a distant dream now.

"#Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community!! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come," the veteran star wrote on the microblogging site.

"My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India," wrote "RRR" star Jr NTR.

Ajay Devgn said he was "proud, amazed, excited, and honoured" to be living this moment of history. "Bharat Mata Ki Jai. #Chandrayaan3 @isro," he posted on X.

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist and CBFC chairperson, shared a Hindi poem on the landmark achievement. "Congratulations @isro on #Chandrayaan3Landing . Our scientists ingenuity and dedication humbles and inspires. Jai Hind. #Chandrayaan3," Joshi captioned his post.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

#Akshay Kumar #Chandrayaan #ISRO #Mumbai #Sunny Deol

