 Film personalities pay tribute to Raju Srivastav: You gifted us laughs : The Tribune India

Film personalities pay tribute to Raju Srivastav: You gifted us laughs

Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Shekhar Suman, Jaaved Jaaferi among others remember the late comic

Film personalities pay tribute to Raju Srivastav: You gifted us laughs

Raju Srivastav. PTI file

PTI

Mumbai, September 21

The demise of "funniest guy in business" -- Raju Srivastava -- has left his film industry colleagues heartbroken, with actors Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others, remembering him for his genius.

Srivastav, who dabbled in movies and made a mark as a stand-up comic, died on Wednesday aged 58 after more than 40 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"In your lifetime you gifted us laughs and more laughs, on and off the screen... RIP Raju. Om Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement," Devgn wrote on Twitter. 

Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Srivastav in the 2003 film ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’, also paid homage to the comic.

"Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastav Sir. My condolences to the family," he said.

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who had served as one of the judges on ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, remembered the comedian as a unique and inimitable talent.

"Raju was the funniest man alive. We will all miss him forever. I had the privilege and honour of judging him on many shows including 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' that catapulted him to unimaginable heights. Long live Raju!" Suman said.

Writer and stand-up comic Varun Grover described Srivastav as "the first stand-up comedian of Hindi", who took out humour and satire from the pandals of 'kavi sammelan' and mimicry.

"Raju Bhai was the biggest star of Lucknow Doordarshan in the 90s. There was no one better than him at finding the humor out of characters struggling with everyday difficulties," Grover tweeted.

"Raju Srivastav has gone! Hopefully the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state. To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right. Alvida!" wrote director Sudhir Mishra.

Raju Srivastav, counted as among the most high profile and experienced comics in the country, was admitted to the AIIMS after suffering a heart attack on August 10 at a hotel in Delhi.

As an actor, he featured in Hindi films such as ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Baazigar’, the remake of ‘Bombay to Goa’ and ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya’.

The "funniest guy in the business" has saddened innumerable hearts today, said actor-comedian Jaaferi.

"Knew him from his very humble beginnings in show biz. You will be always remembered with a smile. RIP @iRajuSrivastava. Condolences to family and friends," he tweeted.

"Raju Srivastav Om Shanti RIP," wrote veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor posted a still from one his films also featuring Srivastav and wrote, "Om Shanti."    

Actor Nimrat Kaur and director Sanjay Gupta remembered the comedian too.

"Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastav ji. May God bless his journey into the light #RIPRajuSrivastava," Kaur tweeted.

"Rest In Peace Raju. Thank you for all these years of fun and laughter," said Gupta.

Sonu Sood shared a picture of Raju on Twitter and wrote, "RIP Raju Bhai (brother).

Censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi tweeted, "Really sad to hear about Raju Shrivastav's unfortunate demise. A dear friend, a genius with an unmatchable insightful mind. It's such an irreparable loss for the creative world. Just heartbreaking .#RajuSrivastava #rajusrivastava @iRajuSrivastava."     

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years we have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers. #OmShanti." 

Navin Prabhakar, a popular comedian and Srivastav's co-contestant on ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, said he had the ability to induce connect with ‘living and non-living’ things.               

“Raju bhai was connected with living and non-living things...This was a new dimension that he has given to all of us,” Prabhakar told PTI.

#ajay devgn #hrithik roshan #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

4
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

5
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

6
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season