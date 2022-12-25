Film Ved’s team, including Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza rings in Christmas Day at The Kapil Sharma Show

Taking the internet by storm with the cutest videos is the B-Town’s love birds, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, who will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. Their film Ved co-star Shubhankar Tawde and music duo Ajay-Atul will also accompany them. This Christmas weekend will be merrier with host Kapil and his atrangi parivaar having a gala time with the team of Ved.

Amidst all the fun, drama and endless laughter, host Kapil Sharma will ask Ajay-Atul the secret behind their strong bond with Riteish. Atul shares, “The way Riteish has supported us in our journey we don’t think anyone else could have. I still remember it was between 2010 and 2011, Riteish used to suggest our name to producers or directors. He would make them hear our music and request that if they think we can do justice to their film, they should collaborate with us. We got the film Agneepath because of our brother Riteish. Riteish recommended us to Dharma Productions. We did a lot of films but Agneepath’s success is a different story. We owe it to Riteish.”