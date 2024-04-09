ANI

On Sunday night, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The duo attended an event in Bengaluru and returned to Mumbai last night. Paps captured them on their cameras as they were all smiles. Karan and Kartik also shared a warm goodbye hug before departing to their respective cars.

They are also set to work together in a film. The untitled film will feature Kartik in the lead.

It will be directed by Sandeep Modi and is slated for release on August 15, 2025. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Earlier, Kartik and Karan reportedly had a fallout in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2.

#Karan Johar #Mumbai