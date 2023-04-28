Filmmaker Rabby Tiwana talks about his popular Punjabi web series Yaar Chale Bahar

What are your thoughts about the current status of Punjabi web series?

Realism is the casualty in Punjabi web series. Besides, there are many topics about the state, which are left untouched.

There are OTT platforms which have given a boost to the Punjabi film Industry, yet you are on YouTube. Is there a particular reason for that?

My goal is to reach out to people. YouTube is a free platform and we have over 5 million subscribers. If we get a chance to collaborate with any OTT platform on a good budget, then I would go for it. But as of now, I am comfortable on YouTube.

Your current web series Yaar Chale Bahar has received both criticism and appreciation. How do you handle that?

We have not received any serious criticism for the content. The backlash has been mainly for releasing the episodes late or the limited number of episodes. The reason behind this is financial, or lack of sponsorship which leads to the delay.

Why do you opt for multiple characters?

The theme of my web series is college life and hence it requires multiple characters to make the story believable.

What is the biggest challenge that you have faced in your profession?

The biggest challenge is that I handle all the three stages of production—pre-production that includes writing, then directing and finally, post-production which involves editing. The next big challenge is finding sponsors. Yaar Chale Bahar was on the roll before Covid-19, after the lockdown, the sponsors backed out and we had to start all over again in 2022.

Any advice to the aspiring directors?

My advice to the aspiring directors would be, if you want to join this career, please focus on editing and writing first. Because these are two crucial steps for any production.

Any interesting future projects to share?

Pind Sarpanchi and Inter Caste Marriage are in the pipeline. My web series, Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree Part 3 will be coming soon.

—Sachin Sood & Muskaan