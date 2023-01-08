Filmmaker Rahul Mittra joins Chamkila cast

While Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to share the screen space in director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming musical film Chamkila, renowned award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra is the latest to join the star cast of the film.

Imtiaz has roped in Rahul Mittra to play an important cameo as a Sikh police officer. Mittra commenced shooting in Mumbai along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Son of a senior Punjab bureaucrat, Rahul witnessed the terrorism problem while growing up in Chandigarh as a kid in the 80s, at the time when Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

This film revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.