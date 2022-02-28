Finally, Kangana Ranaut's 'biggest women action entertainer' Dhaakad gets a release date

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Action spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’, starring Kangana Ranaut, is set to be theatrically released on May 27.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee and is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, ‘Dhaakad’ will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after the 'Thalaivi', based on the life of Jayalalitha.

Ranaut said the film will be the biggest "women action entertainer" mounted in the country.

"A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that 'Dhaakad' would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power," the actor said in a statement on Monday.

The film was shelved multiple times due to Covid-19 restrictions. The film was earlier due to to release on April 8. Kangana had even shared the announcement on Instagram.

"Dhaakad" is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

Talking about the film, Producer Deepak Mukut says: "We got a female superstar to headline it creates a new norm. After the success of 'Thalaivi', Kangana is a big favourite with the South market. We will be releasing the film in multiple regional languages. It's a never-seen-before scale of release for a woman-led film."

Producer Sohel Maklai shared, "Over three years of blood, sweat and tears will give audiences India's biggest female action star with the release of Dhaakad." 'Dhaakad' directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Director Razy Ghai said: "From the beginning, we've worked towards ensuring Dhaakad to be a film for the big screen. I'm hoping it will rekindle the excitement and love for the moviegoing experience. We want to give India its next big action star to rally behind."

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films,'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 27.

