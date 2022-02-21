‘Finally my community has a film’, says Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha for Badhaai Do

Chandigarh, Feburary 21
Rajkummar Roa and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, has received some rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, it is Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha, who believes the film is a revolution. In a long and honest note, she shared her feelings about Badhaai Do. She wrote, “Badhaai Do, is an intimate revolution that will activate a desire of transformation in the way "LGBTQIA+" oriented films are made in India. Finally, my community has a film; wherein, two girls are not sexually objectified for being two dykes in love, and two men aren't being called "meetha" and "chukka" for being homosexual studs. At the end of the day, it's all about the sensitivity in "the gaze" and not only about "the gays" in LGBTQIA+ films. Really appreciated the "absence" of the "male gaze" in this sensitive queer outing. The emotional, physical and psychological consequences of "lavender marriages" are intense, honourable, honest and dramatic. Add a bit of humour to this conflict and you get a light hearted dramedy called Badhaai do… Watch it."
Badhaai Do is story of two LGBTQ+ characters a played by Rajkummar Raoand Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar plays a gay cop and Bhumi is in love with another woman. To escape social awkwardness and family pressure, the two decide to married and live together like flatmates while they continue to date people of their choice. While Chum Darang plays Bhumi Pednekar’s girlfriend Rimjim, Gulshan Devaiah is Rajkummar Rao's partner in the film.
In her note, Parnalekha complimented Bhumi for her performance in the film. She said, “Thank you, for Sumi! She is me. Shuddered! Some of them leading ladies have in the past when asked to play a lesbian. Not you! You've led the way! Somewhere, in some corner of rural India, You have inspired a "tomboy" to live her/his/theys life with integrity, honesty and bravery. Thank you, for being you."
About Rajkumaar Rao’s work, Paranlekha wrote, “Charlie Munger, often speaks of making friends with the eminent dead. Basically, one of the richest men in the world is urging folks to read books written by the greatest thinkers, philosophers, etc of all time. It warms my heart to know that your name will appear in the acting books, and that a 100 years later, some random loner or aspiring actor will have found a friend in you. To Shardul and to your brave choices as an actor." She added the hashtag #newqueercinema.
