Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2022 budget inspire meme and reel makers to go on an overdrive

The Union Budget of 2022-23, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister on February 1, inspired score of memes and reels. If hashtags like #Budget2022, #NimmoTai Barbaadi Lai were trending on Twitter, Instagram feeds of the users were inundated with funny videos & trending memes.

For a while, AP Dhillon reels and memes have been doing the rounds on social media. Mix it with the Budget, and we get the best remix for a meme lyric: ‘Nirmala da budget jad tun dekhegi, meri yaad jad aaugi tan pata laguga’ with the picture of former Finance Minister, Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh. And if that was not enough, Pushpa’s iconic dialogue, ‘Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhi ka’ gets a budget twist. Apart from that, recently popular show Shark Tank India, films like 3 Idiots, Golmaal and Baahubali and series such as Squid Game and Friends also served as inspiration.

While celebs like Saina Nehwal welcomed the budget for its sports budget allocation, many visited the old tweet of PM Narendra Modi, “Common man missing from Union Budget 2012-13! #Budget2012 is anti-people, sure to take nation from bad to worse days.” and changed the year to 2022-23 to make a point.

The crypto angle especially the misery of crypto investors was highlighted in memes, acknowledging the pain and happiness in the same post. —Sheetal