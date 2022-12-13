Find out Akshay Kumar's mantra to deal with 'garmi, humidity aur faux fur'

ANI
Mumbai, December 13
Actor Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, shared an uber cool photo from the sets of 'Selfiee'.
In the image, the Khiladi Kumar is seen wearing faux fur while he is sitting atop a car.
Alongside the picture, Akshay shared his "mantra" on what motivated him to shoot in "faux fur" in hot and humid weather for a song in 'Selfiee'.
"My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur...Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar ..Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee.See you in cinemas, February 24," he captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Apart from Akshay, Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrat Bharucha are also a part of the remake.
Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project. It is being produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.
