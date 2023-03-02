FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

Tribune Wed Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

An FIR was filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and others in UP over a property dispute.

A case of criminal breach of trust has been filed against Gauri and two others.

The case was filed after a property developer, for whom Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador, allegedly failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday at Sushant Golf City police station of Lucknow. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The FIR also named Tulsiani Constructions and Developers Limited's CMD Anil Tulsiani and Director Mahesh Tulsiani.