FireHouse musician CJ Snare passes away

ANI

Hard rock band FireHouse frontman CJ Snare is no more. Snare passed away last week. He was 64. Snare’s daughter said her father died after a lengthy battle with cancer, with the official cause of death listed as cardiac arrest. The band also shared the news of Snare’s death in a statement on the official Firehouse Facebook page.

“Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse,” the statement read. FireHouse had seven singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, most notably Love of a Lifetime, which reached No. 5 in 1991, and When I Look Into Your Eyes, which hit No. 8 in 1992.

The group’s other chart hits include Don’t Treat Me Bad (#19), All She Wrote (58) Reach For The Sky (83), Sleeping With You (78) and I Live My Life For You (26). Snare was the founder of FireHouse in 1987, and stayed with the band for nearly 40 years until his death. He sang in all seven albums the group released, including its double platinum, self-titled debut album, which sold more than two million copies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer