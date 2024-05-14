Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad

Mumbai, May 14
The Mumbai police have arrested another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing outside film actor Salman Khan's house here last month, officials said on Tuesday.
Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said.
Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.
This is the sixth arrest in the firing incident.
Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire outside Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled the spot.
Singh's name surfaced during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another Bishnoi gang member who was arrested earlier this month in the case, the official said.
Singh had asked Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Khan's residence and also gave Rs 2 lakh-3 lakh to him, the police said.
Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the US or Canada, have been named in the firing case.
