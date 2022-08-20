First glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s son, ‘it’s too much cuteness’ for Rhea Kapoor who gets emotional

ANI

New Delhi, August 22

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor, on Monday, dropped the first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's newborn baby who was born on Saturday (August 20).

Rhea can be seen crying on seeing her nephew for the first time. Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor looks at the baby lovingly.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."

In the first picture, Rhea and Sunita Kapoor could be seen looking at their new family member whose face she covered with emoticons.

In another picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen overwhelmed as they take a look at the youngest member of the Kapoor family.

In the last picture, the baby's face is covered with a blue butterfly emoticon, as he could be seen covered in purple cloth.

Check out these cute pictures:

Soon after the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer shared the pictures, friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Tooooooooo cute".

"Awwww masi tears of joy," Malaika Arora commented.

Apart from them, actors Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, on August 20, welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand.”

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. It was in March, 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

