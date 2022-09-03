First-look: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's 'GoodBye' is about father-daughter duo celebrating life

ANI

New Delhi, September 3

Makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer upcoming family entertainer film 'GoodBye' unveiled the first-look poster on Saturday.

Amitabh, Rashmika and Balaji Telefilms dropped the new poster which they captioned, "Family ka saath hai sabse khaas Jab koi nahi hota paas, tab bhi rehta hai inka ehsaas #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022!#GoodbyeOnOct7."

In the image, the megastar can be seen flying a kite, while Rashmika stands behind him holding the kite thread and giving support to him. It showcases the two in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are celebrating life as they enjoy little things like flying a kite together.

The film marks south actor Rashmika's big Bollywood debut, which is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles.

Earlier, the makers revealed a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati were seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India.

'GoodBye' is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta are also a part of the film.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

