First look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been making noise for a while now. The makers have finally released some majestic first- look posters of Ponniyin Selvan.

Among all the posters, the one that caught our eyes is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look. She looks every bit regal in the first-look poster. After playing the queen in Jodhaa Akbar, fans are convinced that Aishwarya will do complete justice to her royal character.

Ponniyin Selvan’s release date is also revealed as it is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 30. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu. Earlier, a picture of Aishwarya was leaked online. She was seen wearing a red Kanjivaram saree with heavy jewellery.