First look of Jawan

ANI

After exciting the audience with intriguing posters and a short teaser, finally the highly anticipated prevue of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is out. Taking to Twitter, SRK treated fans with the prevue and captioned it, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, ready...? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The highly anticipated prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s mega film, Jawan has taken the internet by storm. Jawan promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

Jawan also features The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue. It is going to be SRK’s second release post his comeback after four years.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.