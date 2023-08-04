First look of Mithun Chakraborty as Kabuliwala unveiled

Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment released the first look of the Bengali film Kabuliwala, based on a story penned by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore.

Mithun Chakraborty will play the role of Rahmat in Tagore’s masterpiece. This production is helmed by SVF Entertainment and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni. Kabuliwala is the story of a middle-aged Afghan man whose heart overflows with fatherly love for a little girl, Mini, in the bustling city of Kolkata, set in the year 1965. The film captures the period that encapsulates the essence of heartwarming connections and the deep significance of love that knows no boundaries, transcending both borders and cultures.

Speaking about his role as Rahmat, Chakraborty says, “Regarding my portrayal of Rahmat in Kabuliwala, I anticipate a deeply emotional journey. The character’s unwavering affection and strong bond with Mini evoke profound nostalgia and resonate with audiences universally.”

Director Suman Ghosh says, “Drawing inspiration from Tagore’s immortal opus, Kabuliwala, our film pays homage to the 1957 Bengali adaptation, which captivated the hearts of cinephiles through the unforgettable portrayal of the protagonist by the esteemed Bengali actor, Chhabi Biswas. Our cinematic endeavour shall gracefully encapsulate the essence of love and yearning as Rahmat discovers solace in the innocence of the young girl, evoking tender memories of his own child, whom he had parted from in his homeland.”

Kabuliwala is scheduled to commence on August 1 and is set to release on Christmas this year.