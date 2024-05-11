First look of the show ‘Khubsurrat’ released

Colors has officially released the first look of its much-awaited show Khubsurrat, a heart-warming tale that promises to take viewers on an inspirational journey through the gritty tracks of Mumbai. Residing in a chawl, Navya (Yesha Harsora) stands tall with aspirations as high as the city’s skyscrapers, wanting to make it big despite her father’s rejection for being the only dark-skinned one in the family.

Yesha says, “Khubsurrat marks my first project with Colors, and I pray that it sets an incredible tone for our association. Stepping aboard this show is my way of encouraging the viewers to follow their dreams, even if people disregard their potential.”

