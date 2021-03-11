First pictures from singer Kanika Kapoor and NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani’s London wedding

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London.

Sharing first photos from her wedding, the newly married singer wrote, “And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero.”

The bride and groom chose pastel pink outfits for their D-Day. While Kanika opted for an embellished lehenga, Gautam matched her ensemble in matching sherwani.

Here are the pictures from the wedding:

On Friday, Kanika Kapoor gave us glimpse from their mehendi ceremony. Looking pretty in mint green lehenga, there were flowers all around with everyone dressed in shades of green and yellow to compliment the couple. She wrote, "G, I love you so much" in her caption. These are the photos that Kanika Kapoor shared from her pre-wedding pictures and they are all things pretty.

Look at the photos from mehendi ceremony:

The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like ‘Baby doll’ and ‘Chittiya kalaiyan’ to her credit, was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012. She has three kids- Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.