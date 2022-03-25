First pictures of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as Veronica, Betty and Archie tell that filming of Archie Comics’ Bollywood version has begun

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar had well-informed us that ‘Archie and the Crew will get down and desi’. This was when she announced the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Rumour mill has since been abuzz about that star kids will become the cast of the film. Looks like all wasn’t a lie.

Now, going by the pictures that have leaked from the sets of the film, we can see Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in what seems to be their first look of the Netflix original. So, who’s playing what? Their costumes and hairdo give away the secret too. While Suhana can be seen sporting centre-parted long black hair, quite like Veronica, Khushi in her bangs and vest sweater with skirt has a striking resemblance to Betty Cooper. And Agastya with his locks curled is obviously Archie Andrews.

Check out the pictures here:

Last year, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to announce she will be directing the film. She wrote, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! 'The Archies' A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."

Here's the announcement post:

Although no official announcement about the cast has been made yet but, in the popular gang of high schoolers, the central trio—Archie, Betty and Veronica— it seems, is being played by these star kids. All three would debuting with this Zoya Akhtar directorial. While Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late Sridevi and Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

