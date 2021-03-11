First Shehnaaz Gill, now Palak Tiwari joins Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Reports

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

These days, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is Salman’s most-talked about upcoming film. It’s title and cast selection has been in the news often. There have been speculations that the film is now titled ‘Bhaijaan’ and apart from the change in name, there is major rejig in the cast happening, which is keeping the team busy these days. Directed by Farhad Samji, the multi-starrer film is headlined by Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

After roping in Shehnaaz Gill for an import role in the movie, now the buzz is that Palak Tiwari (daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari) has been brought on board. It’s being reported that Palak will be cast opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill. In fact, Jassie Gill had recently replaced Aayush Sharma (Salman’s brother-in-law).

According to a report in ETimes, Palak Tiwari has been selected for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by none other than Salman Khan. A source informed the publication, “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.”

Earlier it was reported that Shehnaaz was paired opposite Jassie Gill. Reports have also been doing the rounds that the Bigg Boss 13 finalist has already started shooting for the film. The film also stars Siddharth Nigam, who has said to replace Zaheer Iqbal. The film also has an important role chalked out for Raghav Juyal.

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari is a social media star who has featured in many music videos and is known for her dancing skills. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

She has also worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s film ‘Antim: The final Truth’. Her dance in music video Bijli opposite Harrdy Sandhu floored one and all. She had also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

#palak tiwari #salman khan #shehnaaz gill