First step of Prachi Bansal in mythology zone

Actress Prachi Bansal, who essays the role of Ganga in Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav believes that her faith in the Goddess has helped her sail through the challenge of stepping aboard the mythological genre for the first time.
Prachi says, “The show marks my first brush with the mythological genre. Having prayed to Ma Ganga for so many years and then getting to play her in one of the biggest mythological shows is divine. It is surreal that I’ve often visited the sacred Ganges and now I’m embodying her. I hope the audience embraces my portrayal of Goddess Ganga and continues to love the show.”
