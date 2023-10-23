Fit of rage

Toxic masculinity is a complicated subject that often features prominently in cinematic narratives. Here are some stories with protagonists whose issues drove them over the edge.

This fiery portrayal of a passionate and hot-tempered medical student inspired remakes like Kabir Singh and created a huge debate about the normalisation of what many perceived as toxic masculinity. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vijay Deverakonda starred in this 2017 Telugu drama that revolved around the protagonist’s ego and his complicated love affair with Preeti (Shalini Pandey). (Available on Disney +Hotstar and Prime Video)

Thappad unravels the complex theme of domestic violence. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this 2020 film stars Taapsee Pannu as Amrita, a gentle, nurturing housewife whose life undergoes a seismic shift when her husband Vikram, portrayed by Pavail Gulati, slaps her during a house party. But Thappad is more than about just one slap; it delivers a powerful critique of patriarchy that excuses domestic violence as normal. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Manav Kaul.

Sameer Thahir’s directorial masterpiece shares the devastating consequences of uncontrolled anger in everyday situations as well as within the confines of a marriage. The film centres around the intricate journey of Siddharth, brilliantly portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, as he struggles with his inner fury. This turmoil profoundly impacts the relationships he holds dear, particularly with his wife and family. (Available on iTAP)

Kaatru Veliyidai focuses on the life of Varun, an Indian Air Force pilot battling anger issues. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film highlights the destructive consequences of uncontrolled anger on his personal relationships. Through this narrative, Kaatru Veliyidai issues a vivid reminder of the importance of self-regulating toxic emotions. The film also stars Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari and RJ Balaji.

