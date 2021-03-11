Fitness goals: Shilpa Shetty works out in bus on way to a flight, fans say ‘truly inspirational’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

An actress, a mom, a wife, a businesswoman, Shilpa Shetty wears many hats and all roles are equally demanding. But that doesn’t mean she will compromise on her health. In her latest Instagram video, the actress chose to do her workout on a moving bus. Yes, dressed in a denim blazer and denim pants, Shilpa did push-ups, lunges, pull-ups in an empty bus on her way to catch a flight at an airport. This, she says, is about ‘Monday motivation’.

Sharing the video, she wrote on, "Monday motivation on the go… only because the bus was empty. Squeezed in some pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges on my way back home: 2 MISSIONs ACCOMPLISHED!!FIT INDIA and SWACHCH BHARAT ABHIYAN! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SwacchBharat #MissionAccomplished #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #fitness #reelitfeelit #reelsvideo #reelkarofeelkaro #workoutreels #SwachhBharatAbhiyan."

Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty was travelling after walking the ramp for designer Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

The post attracted attention from many fitness lovers. Among them is actor Amit Sadh who wrote, “Let’s do a few off these when we meet next.”

Among the fans, one said, “Ma'am khatarnak (dangerous). You are truly an inspiration.” Another reacted, “Gajab.” A fan also commented, “Supar M'm And Nice.” Many posted red heart emojis, lovely smileys, fire and clap emoticons.

Shilpa is a regular when it comes to videos on fitness. She often shares videos from her yoga and gym sessions.

On the work from, the actress judged reality TV show India’s Got Talent, which recently came to an end. She has also joined Rohit Shetty’s cop world as she signed his debut web series, Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

