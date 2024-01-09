 Five Golden Globes for Oppenheimer; Succession gets four; Gladstone makes history : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  Five Golden Globes for Oppenheimer; Succession gets four; Gladstone makes history

Five Golden Globes for Oppenheimer; Succession gets four; Gladstone makes history

Five Golden Globes for Oppenheimer; Succession gets four; Gladstone makes history

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio



Oppenheimer ruled the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday just as it once loomed large at the summer box office.

Cillian Murphy and Elizabeth Debicki

Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas

Finneas OConnell & Billie Eilish

Ayo Edebiri & Jeremy Allen White

The sprawling examination of J Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb racked up five wins, the most for any movie, including the Globes for best motion picture drama. Poor Things, a feminist reimagining of the Frankenstein tale, was named best motion picture, musical or comedy. On the television front, Succession, a scabrous look at a Murdoch-esque media mogul and his dysfunctional family, won a leading four prizes, including best drama series. The show ended its four-season run in May 2023. The Bear, a story of a Chicago restaurant struggling to keep its doors open, earned three prizes, including best comedy series and best leading actor and actress in a musical or comedy for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

Beef, a dramedy about the aftermath of a road rage incident, also won three Globes — it was named best limited series, while picking up acting prizes for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Lee Sung Jin, the show’s creator, thanked the real-life driver who prompted him to make the series. “Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come,” he said.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who leveraged his success making blockbusters such as The Dark Knight and Inception to get Universal to produce a $100-million drama about a physicist, won best director.

Cillian Murphy, who played the brooding scientist at the centre of the film, was named best actor in a drama. The film also was honoured for its atmospheric score. Lily Gladstone received best female actor in a drama for playing an Osage woman who is targeted for her oil wealth in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Team Succession

Steven Yeun

She noted that the recognition was a historic moment for the indigenous community, which has often been overlooked or marginalised by the entertainment industry. “This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented,” Gladstone said.

Ali Wong

Robert Downey Jr

Emma Stone was honoured as best female actor in a comedy for playing a childlike woman who embarks on a journey of sexual and emotional discovery in Poor Things. Paul Giamatti, named best actor in a comedy for his portrayal of a caustic prep school instructor in The Holdovers, dedicated his award to teachers. “We’ve got to respect them,” he said. “They do a good thing. It’s a tough job.” — Agencies

Globe for box office achievement

Barbie has earned the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement. The Warner Bros. film, already the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023, now has a trophy to solidify its dominance in theatres. “Thank you to everybody, all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen. It was the greatest, most joyful show of craftsmanship and passion I’ve ever seen,” Greta Gerwig, the hot pink comedy’s director, said.

She accepted the award alongside the film’s producers as well as stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.

Ali Wong creates record

American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director Ali Wong has won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Amy Lau in the Netflix series Beef. Wong created history by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win in the limited series/TV movie category.

Doing it in style

(L-R) Helen Mirren, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Dua Lipa

Colman Domingo honours Rustin, Sandra Hüller sweeps in wearing goddess green. Show host Jo Koy, Christian Friedel, Matty Matheson, Daniel Pemberton and Justin Hartley all went wide on lapels. Colman Domingo went in a different direction in a custom Nehru jacket by Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams.

Selena Gomez

Selena channelises inner Marilyn Monroe

While the red carpet saw many Hollywood A-lister putting their best fashion foot forward, singer-actress Selena Gomez stole the show. Selena took the 2024 Golden Globes by storm as she channelled Marilyn Monroe. The actress-singer chose an exquisite red Giorgio Armani dress paired with metallic heels, a chic high bun and dazzling diamond jewellery. She posed for the paparazzi, channelling Marilyn Monroe’s timeless charm.

—IANS

Dua Lipa showed up in custom Schiaparelli with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. Helen Mirren went for purple. Julia Schlaepfer, meanwhile, walked in a white Old Hollywood gown from Danielle Frankel with a flawless drape at the high neck and no back.

Margot Robbie went for Superstar Barbie from 1977 in a pink Armani dress.

Others sparkled in silver, including Julia Garner in a risque look with chunky embellishment and cut-out sides by Dior Haute Couture.

The men were mostly in solids. Not Chris Perfetti. He went shirtless in bold pinstripes and a huge black rose on one lapel. Tyler James Williams went the same route, though his flower was cream. — AP

The award goes to...

Here’s the full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners:

  • Best Motion Picture, Drama: Oppenheimer
  • Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Poor Things
  • Best Motion Picture, Animated The Boy and the Heron
  • Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Barbie
  • Best Motion Picture, Non-English Anatomy of a Fall
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Emma Stone (Poor Things)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
  • Best Director, Motion Picture Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Best Original Score, Motion Picture Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)
  • Best Original Song, Motion Picture What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
  • Best Television Series, Drama
  • Succession Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: The Bear
  • Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television Beef
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie Ali Wong (Beef)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Steven Yeun (Beef)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television Ricky Gervais

(Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

