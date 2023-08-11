&flix brings you the rom-com film Austenland

Obsessed with the 1995 film Pride and Prejudice, a woman travels to a Jane Austen theme park in search of her perfect gentleman. &flix brings to you the rom-com film Austenland, starring Keri Russell. The film will run on the channel at 7 pm on August 13.
Austenland is a romantic comedy about a 30-year-old single lady, Jane Hayes. A seemingly normal young woman has a secret obsession with Mr Darcy from the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The character has a special role in ruining her love life as she compares her partner to this ideal man. But when she finally decides to spend her life savings on a trip to an English resort catering to Austen-crazed women, Jane’s fantasies of meeting the perfect Regency-era gentleman suddenly become real.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...