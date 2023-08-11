&flix brings you the rom-com film Austenland

Obsessed with the 1995 film Pride and Prejudice, a woman travels to a Jane Austen theme park in search of her perfect gentleman. &flix brings to you the rom-com film Austenland, starring Keri Russell. The film will run on the channel at 7 pm on August 13.

Austenland is a romantic comedy about a 30-year-old single lady, Jane Hayes. A seemingly normal young woman has a secret obsession with Mr Darcy from the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The character has a special role in ruining her love life as she compares her partner to this ideal man. But when she finally decides to spend her life savings on a trip to an English resort catering to Austen-crazed women, Jane’s fantasies of meeting the perfect Regency-era gentleman suddenly become real.