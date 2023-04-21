&flix to stream Spiderman: No Way Home: Extended Cut on April 23

This week, &flix will premiere the extended cut of Spiderman: No Way Home. The film will be shown on Sunday, April 23, at 12 pm and 9 pm. It will also be aired on PriveHD and Zee Café.
If you loved Spiderman: Far From Home, the extended cut is a must-watch. Directed by Jon Watts, it provides an introduction to each of the three Spidermen - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. It also includes additional scenes of the three with various other powerful characters.
